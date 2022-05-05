Dance club scores big at Applause Talent Dance Competition

WATCHUNG, NJ — On Saturday, April 9, the Mount Saint Mary Academy Dance Club took part in the Applause Talent Dance Competition in Whippany. The dancers’ two performances earned them a huge trophy for having the overall high score.

The lyrical number, which was choreographed by junior co-captain Dena Mistichelli of Watchung, won best overall score in the First Call category. The jazz arrangement, which was choreographed by senior co-captain Arianna Salerno of Watchung, received a judge’s award for “Spirit of Dance” and placed second.

Arianna said, “Being a co-captain of the dance ensemble this year, I have had the privilege to see my peers grow in their dance abilities. As a team, we bonded extremely well and have formed friendships to last a lifetime.”

Successfully representing the Mount were, along with Arianna and Dena, club members Julia Agosta of Chatham, Kathleen Altobelli of Bridgewater, Marina DeNezza of Clark, Kailey Fahy of New Providence, Victoria Fekete of Livingston, Akshaya Karanam of Woodbridge, Mary Catherine King of Basking Ridge, Sarah Mooney of Berkeley Heights, Kelsie Neidenbach of South Plainfield, Katelin Rosenbaum of Colonia and Emma Szabo of Fanwood. MSMA enrollment management associate Julia Pierce is the club’s adviser.

Photo Courtesy of Julia Pierce