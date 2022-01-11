Cub Scout Pack 145 in Clark goes ‘Scouting for Food’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK — Clark Cub Scout Pack 145 recently collected food through its annual Scouting for Food program to help its community.

Throughout the United States, thousands of Scout troops and packs gathered food to support neighbors in need by helping to stock local food banks. Scouts reached out to family, friends and neighbors to gather canned foods, pastas, powdered milk, peanut butter, cereal, dried fruit, fruit juice and more.

The food drive is the latest of several projects Pack 145 has completed to help serve Clark and surrounding communities during 2021. The pack once again performed clean-up duties at Rahway Park in the spring and at the municipal grounds after the annual Clark UNICO Italian American Feast in October. It also organized a Toys for Tots toy drive for the holiday season. In addition to the pack coordinating several drop-off locations in town, including at Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the Clark Police Department, the Clark Recreation Center and Investors Bank, several Scouts greeted donors and collected new, unwrapped toys at Clark Township’s annual tree- and menorah-lighting event.

The food collected by Pack 145 for Scouting for Food was donated to the food pantry at Osceola Presbyterian Church in Clark.

Photos Courtesy of Mike Sedelmaier