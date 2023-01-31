Cub Scout Pack 145 goes Scouting for food

CLARK, NJ — Clark Cub Scout Pack 145 collected food to help its community through its annual Scouting for Food program.

Scout troops and packs throughout the United States collect food during the holiday season to support neighbors in need by helping to stock local food pantries and food banks. Scouts reached out to family, friends and neighbors to collect canned foods, pasta, powdered milk, peanut butter, cereal, dried fruit, fruit juice and more.

The nonperishable items collected by Pack 145 over the course of several weeks were donated to the food pantry at Osceola Presbyterian Church in Clark, which they have supported during many holiday seasons in recent years through this impactful initiative.

Pack 145 said it extends its appreciation and gratitude to all families, friends, neighbors and community members who contributed to the successful food drive.

Photo Courtesy of Mike Sedelmaier