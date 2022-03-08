Cub Scout Pack 145 creates smiles on MLK Jr. Day of Service

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Scouts of Clark Cub Scout Pack 145 volunteered to color and create artwork for the Color A Smile organization, to bring cheer to others as their service project on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Color A Smile is a Morristown-based nonprofit organization that distributes cheerful drawings to senior citizens, members of the military stationed overseas, and anyone else in need of a smile. Every month, the organization mails thousands of new drawings; it has distributed more than 2 million drawings over the past 40 years.

The Scouts met virtually to talk about the importance of service and to honor the memory of the civil rights leader. As inspiration for creating their artwork, the Scouts were reminded that, in the words of King, all it takes to serve is “a heart full of grace” and “a soul generated by love.”

In recent years, Cub Pack 145 has taken the MLK Day of Service as an opportunity to instill the importance of giving back to the community. Last year, Scouts made dozens of sandwiches for the Elizabeth Coalition to House the Homeless and more than 100 hygiene kits for homeless teens at Visions and Pathways.

This activity is the first of many service events in which Cub Pack 145 will participate in 2022, as it continues to serve Clark and its surrounding communities, while developing Scouts through character education and values-based leadership training.

Photos Courtesy of Thomas Klimnuc