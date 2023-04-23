Community helpers visit Valley Road Elementary School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK — Kindergarten students at Valley Road Elementary School have been spending a lot of time getting to know their local community helpers and their contributions to our town and larger community. The classes recently hosted a variety of community helpers, including pediatric nurse Lauren Edwards, performance improvement coordinator at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital; Ernie Klien, a Valley Road School crossing guard; two police officers, Capt. Christian Lott and Detective Danny Joy; and the director of the Turtle Back Zoo, Jilian Fazio.

Kindergarten teacher Kim Nacht said, “The children absolutely loved getting to ask and answer questions to real community helpers. They learned so much about what it means to give back to your town and surrounding areas. Getting to see who would come visit next was a highlight of their day.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski