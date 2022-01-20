Clark’s annual house decorating contest winners announced

CLARK, NJ — The winners of Clark’s annual house decorating contest have been announced by Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo. Twenty-eight homes entered the contest, which had three categories for entry. In the end there were four winners, as two families tied for Overall Favorite.

“It is so much fun to see all the work residents put in to beautify their homes for the holiday season,” said Bernardo. “The judges always have a tough time choosing winners from so many great entries.”

The following families won a $50 gift certificate to Town Hardware, a lawn sign and bragging rights as this year’s winners:

• Overall Favorite: tie between the Pawiak family, at 17 Lefferts Lane, and the Goydish family, at 52 Grand St.

• Most Traditional: the Clancy family, 117 Acorn Drive.

• Most Outrageous: the Campanelli family, 20 Winthrop Road.

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee