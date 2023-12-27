Clark Youth Crusader Football hosts awards banquet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Tuesday, Dec. 5, Clark Crusader Youth Football hosted its annual postseason awards banquet. President of CYF, Gus Kalikas, presided over the event, as all athletes were honored for their contributions to Crusader Youth Football. All athletes received awards for their accomplishments this past season. The night culminated with the showing of the 2023 Crusader Youth Football Team’s highlights. It was a wonderful evening to celebrate both past and present Crusaders and to continue to keep the tradition of Crusader Football alive and well.

Keep an eye out for fall 2024 registration, which will open soon.

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas