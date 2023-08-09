Clark teachers honored at 2023 Union County Teacher Recognition Breakfast

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School Mathematics Teacher Anthony DelConte, Valley Road School first-grade teacher Melissa Sakowski, and Carl H. Kumpf Middle School special education teacher Lauren Cesare were honored at the 2023 Teacher Recognition Breakfast sponsored by the Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable. Not in attendance but also honored was Frank K. Hehnly academic enrichment teacher Linda Hayes. The Clark educators were selected as Educators of the Year from their schools. The teachers and Superintendent Edward Grande attended the event on Tuesday, May 23, at Kean University. Representatives from other Union County schools were also in attendance.

The teachers were recognized for their outstanding achievement and presented with certificates.

Grande said, “This breakfast ceremony allowed the Teachers of the Year, not only here in Clark but throughout our county, to be honored. It was a personal honor to be able to spend the morning with them at the ceremony.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski