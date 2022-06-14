Clark Teachers honored at 2022 Union County Teacher Recognition Breakfast

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School Italian teacher Alessandra Bonacchi, Frank K. Hehnly kindergarten teacher Emilia DiFrancesco-Citsay, Valley Road School third-grade teacher Jacqualena Grigoli Kozlowski and Carl H. Kumpf Middle School social studies teacher Elisa O’Neill were honored at the 2022 Teacher Recognition Breakfast sponsored by the Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable. The Clark educators were selected as Educators of the Year from their schools. The teachers and Superintendent Edward Grande attended the event on Tuesday, May 24, at Liberty Hall Academic Center at Kean University. Other Union County schools were also in attendance.

The teachers were recognized for their outstanding achievement and presented with certificates. Sen. Jon Bramnick, Union County Board of County Commissioners Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams and interim Executive Union County Superintendent Daryl Palmieri were also in attendance and recognized the achievements of these outstanding teachers.

Grande said, “This breakfast recognition program was a great way to honor not only our Teachers of the Year here in Clark but those honorees throughout the county.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski