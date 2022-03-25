Clark snowman contest winners are announced

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Clark Recreation director Ralph Bernardo announced the winners of this year’s Do You Want To Build a Snowman? contest. Each winner received a snowman statuette and a gift card.

Bernardo started this new tradition during the pandemic, when there weren’t many activities available through the Recreation Department due to statewide restrictions.

“I couldn’t stand that there were no activities for children during those early days of the pandemic. I felt like they were all locked in their houses for school and for everything, and I just wanted to give them an opportunity to do something fun and get them outside and bring some joy,” said Bernardo. “The kids had a great time with it, and I knew right away this was going to become an annual tradition.”

This year’s winners are Jessica Oliveira, Maeve Philips and Michael Riley.

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee