Clark Reign girls soccer team is recognized for its accomplishments

CLARK, NJ — Mayor Sal Bonaccorso and Township Council members recognized the 2021 Clark Reign girls soccer team at the final council meeting of the year, on Monday, Dec. 27. The recreational club team had a season that included 180 goals scored, with only 21 scored against.

The team was also the fall 2020 mid–New Jersey Youth Soccer Association Flight 1 champion, spring and fall 2021 mid–New Jersey Flight 1 champion, spring and fall 2021 EDP Flight champion, 2021 mid–New Jersey state champ and 2021 United States Youth Soccer President’s Cup champion, the first in Clark Soccer Club history.

“This team is doing so well at such a young age. I’m expecting they will continue to bring home wins and grow well as a team,” said Bonaccorso. “As I always tell our youth, they need to focus on their education first and then enjoy the friendships, teamwork and camaraderie that comes along with sports. It’s all part of creating a well-rounded person.”

The girls will move on to play in a nationwide contest in West Virginia in June. Bonaccorso cheered the girls on and urged them to put Clark on the map at that competition.

Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee