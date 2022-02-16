Clark Recreation recognizes Volunteers of the Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo recognized the Clark Recreation Volunteers of the Year at the January Township Council meeting. This year’s winners are four family members who have been volunteering at the Clark Recreation Center since 2005 — Fred and Jean Asal, and their daughters, Lisa Dunn and Patty Palmer.

“Anything these four do, it’s always with a smile, calm personality, humor and enthusiasm,” Bernardo said. “They are assets to the Recreation Department and to the township of Clark. They exemplify the meaning of hard work, dedication, and especially giving of themselves and not expecting anything in return.”

After so many years, Bernardo sees the family as an extension of his own. He also said they were instrumental in bringing about the first Winter Festival, which has evolved into Clark Recreation’s annual tree-lighting event. The family still volunteers many hours and makes significant personal donations to the event every year.

Photo Courtesy of Don Smith