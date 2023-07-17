Clark Recreation campers enjoy a fun-filled first week

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The first week of Clark Recreation Camp is in the books. Campers were treated to bounce houses, an obstacle course, jousting, water slides, splash downs, activities, games, various sports, music, and Rita’s Ice.

Keith Kaminskas, the owner of Rita’s Ice in Rahway, donated more than 1,000 cups of ice cream for campers and counselors on Thursday, July 6.

“Keith has been coming to our camp for 16 years,” said Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo. “He has been so generous to our children; he comes personally to oversee the event and personally scoops the cups of ice for each child. I can never thank him enough.”

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee