Clark Rec building to appear in upcoming film

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Recreation building was recently transformed into a set for the filming of A24’s new dial-up disaster comedy “Y2K” from actor/comedian/writer and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kyle Mooney and Evan Winter. Mooney is directing and Winter is producing from a screenplay they wrote.

The production brings the audience back to New Year’s Eve 1999, as two high school nobodies decide to crash the last big party before the new millennium. When the clock strikes midnight, the evening gets more insane than they ever could have imagined.

A24 is producing, alongside Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin and Jonah Hill of “Mid90s” of the Strong Baby banner and Chris Storer of “The Bear” of American Light & Fixture Design and practical effects by Wētā Workshop.

A24 is financing and managing the worldwide release starring Jaeden Martell of “It,” Golden Globe and NBR Award-winning actress Rachel Anne Zegler of “West Side Story,” Julian Dennison of “Deadpool 2,” Lachlan Watson of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Mason Gooding of “Scream,” The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker of “Us,” Eduardo Franco of “Stranger Things,” Miles Robbins of “Blockers,” Alicia Silverstone of “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “Clueless,” Fred Hechinger of “Fear Street” and Daniel Zolghadri of “Funny Pages.”

Release dates are unavailable.