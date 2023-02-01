Clark Police Department presents ‘Not Even Once’ to ALJ students

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Police Department recently visited Arthur L. Johnson High School to present the “Not Even Once” program to ninth-graders. The presentation, given by detectives Brian Soos and Mark Detore from the Clark Police Department, shared valuable information on the dangers of opioid use, including a background on opioids; the power of addiction; state, county and town statistics; and stories of those personally affected.

ALJ Principal Tara Oliveira said, “We are extremely grateful for the tremendous support that we receive from our community partnerships and are appreciative of the Clark Police Department for bringing this impactful program to our high school. We are proud to work together.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski