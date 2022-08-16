Clark gets first GaGa Ball pit thanks to local Scout

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — In June, Alexander Cistaro worked with fellow Troop 145 Boy Scouts, Department of Public Works supervisor Scott McCabe and members of the Clark DPW to create a GaGa Ball pit behind the Clark Municipal Building. Cistaro, who has played his fair share of GaGa Ball at Boy Scout summer camp over the years, chose this undertaking as his Eagle Scout project.

GaGa Ball is a gentler version of dodgeball, where players use a lightweight ball and hit each other only below the knees to tag a player out of the pit. The game moves very fast and ends when there is one person left within the walled area that has not been tagged out by a tap from the ball.

Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo said he was excited to have the newest addition to the municipal grounds. “I think Xander’s idea for the GaGa pit was terrific. It’s different and a wonderful new offering to the community,” he said. “Kids at our summer camp are already enjoying the pit.”

The GaGa Ball pit, located behind Caitlin Nelson Park, 430 Westfield Ave., is open to the public until dusk each day. Parking is available in front of the Municipal Building.