Clark field hockey team wins fall 2021 GPA Challenge

CLARK, NJ — On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Arthur L. Johnson Athletic Department had a breakfast in honor of the fall 2021 athletics GPA Challenge winners, the Crusader field hockey team. The event, sponsored by the Athletic Department, was in the Arthur L. Johnson cafeteria.

The Crusader GPA Challenge is awarded each season to the in-season team that finishes with the best overall grade-point average.

The players were presented with certificates, had their team memorialized on a plaque and were invited for a breakfast with the athletic director to celebrate their actions both in the classroom and on the field.

The field hockey team won the award with a stellar cumulative weighted grade-point average of 4.14. The field hockey team members who were honored were Peyton Collings, Tatum Dobbins, Angela Aromando, Julia Skultety, Maria Dante, Jenna Grandal, Julia Ranski, Jenna Reider, Georgia Sebok, Grace Warnick, Zoey Brown, Ava Wood, Veronica Parzych, Leah Scepkowski, Lacey Vill and Lily Ficarra.

Gus Kalikas, athletic director for the Clark School District, said, “The Athletic Department is extremely proud of all the members of the field hockey team. The team was able to balance athletics and academics at the highest level, not only competing in the state quarterfinals this past fall season but also excelling in the classroom, which is evident by the cumulative GPA of 4.14 that the team held throughout the season. The GPA Challenge was a result of years of hard work, not only by the girls, but by our head coach, Katrina Poskay, as well. They are a model of what it means to be a student-athlete, and the Clark School District is proud of all of their accomplishments.”

Photo Courtesy of Gus Kalikas