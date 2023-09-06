Clark Cub Scout Pack 145 hosts Blue and Gold Banquet

CLARK, NJ — Clark Cub Scout Pack 145 hosted its first Blue and Gold Banquet since before the start of the pandemic, inviting Scouts and their families to the Columbus Club of Kenilworth to celebrate the pack’s 30th year as a chartered organization, its community service achievements throughout the year, and the advancement in rank of its Scouts.

Cub Scout packs throughout the nation traditionally have Blue and Gold banquets to highlight the accomplishments of the pack and to award badges of rank. The banquets also often include the Arrow of Light Scouts crossing over to Boy Scouts and the official welcoming of the Lion Scouts into Cub Scouts.

The banquet began with a procession of Scouts from each den in the pack and their den leaders, introduced by event master of ceremonies and Assistant Cubmaster Tony DeMarco. Once all members of the pack were called forward, Scouts and their families recited the Pledge of Allegiance, the Scout Oath, and the Scout Law.

Cubmaster Matthew Jadro made remarks after the Scouts returned to their seats, highlighting the 30 years that Pack 145 has provided scouting for the community and the service projects the scouts had completed throughout the year. Cub Pack 145 service projects from the past year included collecting several tables worth of food for the Osceola Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, collecting toiletries and personal items for the Osceola Church Fresh Start Program, collecting donations for the Toys for Tots program during the holiday season, cleaning up the Clark municipal complex after the town’s UNICO Italian-American Festival, painting rocks to decorate the Caitlin Nelson Memorial Playground, serving hundreds of portions of pancakes, raising more than $1,000 to help a local Scout family, and raising funds for pack activities.

All pack den leaders, from Lions through Webelos, called their Scouts forward again to present them with their rank badge. Arrow of Light Scouts, who received their Arrow of Light badge in a crossing over ceremony in January, were presented special certificates by their den leader to acknowledge their achievement and years in Cub Scouts.

Lion Scouts James Holodak, Aiden Prata, Nathan Rinon, Logan Stec, and Maximilian Telewiak were presented their Lions Rank Award by den leader Danielle Cotayo and assistant den leader Kyle Stec.

Tiger Scouts Tony DeMarco, Logan DiFabio, Anthony Esposito, Mason Francisco, Thomas Gargiulo, Hudson Roesch, and Vincenzo Sangiuliano of Den 2, and Logan Brady, Nicholas Goni, Ben Grow, Joseph Merlo, Tanner Moore, Eddie Olas, Sebastian Pajak, and Jake Webb of Den 3 were presented their Tiger Rank Award by den leaders Michelle Gargiulo and Chrissy Olas and assistant den leader Tony DeMarco.

Wolf Scouts Brennan Daley, Logan Dietz, Anthony Interiano, Remy Larmony, Damian Perez, Justin Perez, Andrew Roesch, Hunter Skembo, and Jackson Zarrow of Den 1 were presented their Wolf Rank Award by den leader Dan Zarrow and assistant den leader Mark Skembo.

Bear Scouts Antonio Alvarado, Regan Giovannielli, Chase Hickman, Mason Kihm, Nicolas Pereira, Giovanni Scipioni, and Matthew Sedelmaier of Den 9 were presented their Bear Rank Award by den leader Bryan Hickman.

Webelos Scouts Conrad Butler, Christopher David, Samuel Dietz, Logan Hickman, Sean Holodak, Maksim Jadro, and Connor Klimuc were presented their Webelos Rank Award by den leader Tom Klimuc.

AOL Scouts Ciro Cutrona, Ralph Palma, James Sedelmaie, and Mauricio Vilela were presented their certificates by den leader Mike Sedelmaier.

Blue and Gold Banquet Chairperson Michelle Gargiulo was the lead coordinator of the event, working with pack leaders and families to book the venue, hire catering and entertainment, purchase and set up décor, and develop the program.

The Cub Pack 145 leadership includes Cubmaster Matthew Jadro; Assistant Cubmaster, Unit Advancement Chairperson and Tiger Assistant Den Leader Tony DeMarco; Pack Committee Chairperson and Webelos Den Leader Thomas Klimuc; Pack Committee Secretary, New Member Coordinator and Tiger Den Leader Chrissy Olas; Pack Committee treasurer Amy Dietz; Unit Public Relations Chairperson and Arrow of Light Den Leader Mike Sedelmaier; Lion Den Leader Danielle Cotayo; Lion Assistant Den Leader Kyle Stec; Tiger Den Leader Michelle Gargiulo; Wolf Den Leader Dan Zarrow; Wolf Assistant Den Leader Mark Skembo; and Bear Den Leader Bryan Hickman.

Photo Courtesy of Clark Cub Scout Pack 145