Clark Board of Education hosts its Showcase of Success

CLARK, NJ — This year’s Clark Governor’s Educators of the Year were recognized during the Clark Board of Education’s Showcase of Success on Monday, April 4. These professionals were honored for educational excellence and their commitment to student learning. The Governor’s Educator of the Year Program recognizes “exceptionally skilled and dedicated” educators that have the ability to inspire “students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn” and “actively collaborate with colleagues, students and families to create a strong culture of respect and success.” The educators should “demonstrate leadership and innovation … within and outside the school setting,” as well as “ have the respect and admiration of students, parents and colleagues.”

Superintendent Edward Grande said, “I was honored to be a part of publicly recognizing these ever-so-talented teachers and educational services professionals who help form the backbone of our district.”

Board of Education members, the superintendent, principals, assistant principals and supervisors spoke about the dedication and hard work demonstrated by these professionals.

From Arthur L. Johnson High School, Italian teacher Alessandra Bonacchi was given a teacher’s award, and student assistance coordinator Stephen Kaelblein was given an educational services professional award; from Carl H. Kumpf Middle School, social studies teacher Elisa O’Neill was given a teacher’s award, and school counselor Danielle Crincoli was given an educational services professional award; from Frank K. Hehnly Elementary School, kindergarten teacher Emilia DiFrancesco-Citsay was given a teacher’s award, and paraprofessional aide Christine Mogensen was given an educational services professional award; from Valley Road Elementary School, third-grade teacher Jacqualena Grigoli Kozlowski was given a teacher’s award; and from Clark Preschool, paraprofessional aide Carmen Costa was given an educational services professional award.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski