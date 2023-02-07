Clark announces annual kindergarten registration

CLARK, NJ — The time has come to register for kindergarten. Children who will be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2023, may register for kindergarten. Children currently enrolled in Clark’s special needs preschool programs do not need to register for kindergarten.

Information required: a birth certificate, to be scanned and uploaded onto the Genesis portal; a completed enrollment form; student health examination, health history and appraisal from a physician, to be scanned and uploaded onto Genesis; and three proofs of residency, documents to be scanned and uploaded onto Genesis.

Roxann Banek, the district residency officer/registrar, will contact parents regarding next steps once the necessary information has been submitted through the Genesis system. All necessary forms should be submitted via Genesis no later than Friday, Feb. 24. The only form that can be missing without the paperwork being considered incomplete is a student health examination. However, this form must be submitted prior to the start of school in September. State laws require that students be domiciled within the local school district for a free public education.

Classroom visits occur in late April/early May. At that time, children will have the opportunity to visit and see kindergarten activities. Questions about registration may be directed to the school offices: Frank K. Hehnly School at 732-381-8100 and Valley Road School at 732-388-7900.