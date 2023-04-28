Chamber of Commerce to host Rock the Block Street Fair

CLARK, NJ — The Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Clark Business Alliance, the Union County Board of Commissioners and JC Productions, will be presenting its inaugural Rock the Block Street Fair in Clark. On Sunday, April 30, Westfield Avenue, from Dawn Drive to Raritan Road, will be closed and transformed into a giant block party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. This event will feature quality exhibitors, a special crafter’s section, a classic car show, gourmet food trucks, a beer garden, a kid’s zone, live music and performances, and local merchants and civic organizations.

Car enthusiasts will enjoy the many classic cars along the site, hosted by DJ “Hot Rod” Mike and NJ Cruise News. Hot Rod Mike is known for the several popular car shows he runs across New Jersey, including Garwood Rocks and Summer FanJam, and the cool DJ music he brings to the events. Hot Rod Mike creates a blast from the past. As you stroll through some of the coolest cars and listen to your favorite tunes from yesteryears, you’ll be sure to experience it with all your senses, bringing you back to days gone by.

Shop until you drop with more than 100 quality exhibitors selling a selection of assorted items such as jewelry and fashion, children’s items, candles, sports items, collectibles, clothing, home decor and so much more. Don’t miss stopping by the many local merchants and civic organizations to see what goodies they are passing out. There is a special section with crafters and artisans who create and sell their own unique one-of-a-kind items.

Come hungry and enjoy lunch with more than 15 gourmet food trucks, selling empanadas, shish kabobs, gyros, fresh-cut fries, fresh-squeezed lemonade, Italian ices, cheese steak sandwiches, pickle and olive bar, hot dogs and burgers, sausage and peppers, zeppoles, kettle corn, ice cream and so much more. Enjoy a cold beer or glass of wine, brought to you by Clark UNICO. All proceeds from their efforts go to different causes and contributions to local sporting clubs and leagues of Clark, annual scholarships for well-deserving high school seniors from Clark High School and more.

There will be a “Kids Zone” that will feature kiddie rides and interactive inflatables, a kiddie train ride, face painters, sand art and games, just to name a few things. Grab a bite to eat and have a seat with us in the entertainment area. Here you can relax and enjoy the show at the tables and chairs area. There will be live bands, dancing, and demonstrations from the local dance studios and karate schools. Appearing will be the Leyva Band, 4 Flight Rock Band — taking the stage at 2:30 p.m. — and DJ Mike. LA Dance will perform by the stage at 10:30 a.m. Caesar-Kai Academy will perform at 1:30 p.m.

Pets, skateboarding, bike riding and rollerblading are prohibited in the Rock the Block area. This rule is for the safety of attendees of all ages. For more information, contact the GWACC at 908-233-3021 or visit the website gwaccnj.com.