CEO of GWACC announces his retirement

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced the retirement of Gene Jannotti, CEO of the chamber, at the board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Gene will leave office when the board hires his replacement. The board is expected to announce the new GWACC executive director in October, as soon as the position is finalized.

Jannotti served in his position since 2014 and accomplished much during almost 10 years. Jannotti increased the chamber membership from 260 members to currently more than 400 members. He enlarged the board to 20 members to be more representative of the businesses and professionals the chamber represents, and established standing committees with board members and volunteers to increase involvement and awareness of chamber activities and events.

Jannotti expanded the size of the chamber by incorporating Clark and the Irish Business Association into the GWACC and the communities it serves in Clark, Fanwood, Garwood, Mountainside, Scotch Plains and Westfield. He created special recognition awards for five-year, 10-year and older GWACC members. Additional community events were created in Clark, Fanwood and Garwood to engage with community residents and highlight local businesses. During the pandemic, Jannotti’s efforts continued the work of the chamber on a daily basis and provided updates regarding COVID-19, provided to him by the NJ Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber.

He assisted members and non-members alike with PPP information and access to other state and county grants. Jannotti initiated regular online networking events to keep the business community connected and developed a new website and mobile app to better connect with the members and local communities. Many more opportunities now exist for member businesses to interact with other like-minded professionals at the various networking events.

In 2017, he facilitated the office move to the current location on Lenox Avenue. Jannotti established the GWACC 501c3 Foundation primarily to provide scholarships to local high school students. He started a new budgeting, billing and payments processes including auto-billing of dues to facilitate payments. Jannotti established on-going sponsorship programs for continuing support of GWACC events.

In the past five years, Jannotti received the Union County Boy Scouts Lifetime Achievement Award, the NJBIA ICON Award and the Inroads to Opportunities Champion of Change Award. He is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber Institute of Nonprofit Organizational Management. Jannotti is a former member of the Trinitas Hospital Foundation Board, past president of the board of trustees of the Union County Performing Arts Center and current board member of Union College Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Union County. Jannotti is a member of the Scotch Plains/Fanwood Rotary, the Westfield Optimist Club and the Union County 200 Club. He is also on the Siena College Advisory Board.

“I have enjoyed my time at the chamber, helping businesses succeed and do well,” Jannotti said. “But now it is time to bring in a new executive director to take the chamber to the next level. I want to thank the GWACC staff; Mary Cirillo, who has been with me for the past nine years; and Faith Delaney for the past five years; for the job they have done for the chamber. I am very happy that I leave the Chamber in better condition than when I started.”

Jannotti thanked all current and former board members for the opportunity given to him to serve as the chamber CEO and expressed his thanks to all of the GWACC members who make everything happen at the chamber. He said he will take well-deserved time away from employment to serve on various non-profit boards, play golf and travel.