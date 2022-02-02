Athletic director receives prestigious DAANJ Sectional Award of Merit

CLARK, NJ — The Directors of Athletics Association of New Jersey recently named Clark Public Schools Athletic Director Gus Kalikas the DAANJ Sectional Award of Merit Recipient representing the Central Section.

The DAANJ cited Kalikas’ “outstanding achievements, dedication to student-athletes and professionalism throughout his career as an Athletic Administrator.” Kalikas will be honored at the DAANJ annual awards banquet at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Thursday, March 17.

Superintendent Edward Grande said, “Mr. Kalikas could not be more well deserving of this immense honor. He is a leader in the field and continues to strongly represent ALJ and our entire school community.”

Photo Courtesy of Clark Public School District