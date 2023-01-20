ALJ teacher receives grant from Holocaust education foundation

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School history teacher Fredy Reyes was recently awarded a $1,000 grant from the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation. The grant will be used to fund ALJ’s first Holocaust Remembrance Day, on Friday, Jan. 27, which will include a visit from Maud Dahme, a Holocaust survivor, and a variety of schoolwide activities in all disciplines.

Reyes, who is teaching ALJ’s Holocaust and Genocide Studies class for the first time, said, “I’d like to thank the Kean Holocaust Resource Center, specifically Sarah Coykendall, managing assistant director, who helped us secure the grant.” The students said they are excited that ALJ was honored with the grant and are actively engaged in developing the program for the Holocaust Remembrance Day.

According to the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation website, its mission is to “expand and support Holocaust education for students by providing funds necessary for educators to teach about the lessons learned from the past and how they relate to today.” The vision is “to inspire students to create a world where all people are treated equally and with kindness and respect.”

Photo by Christine Casale Broski