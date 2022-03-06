ALJ teacher and family assist those affected by tornado with help from the local community

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School Spanish teacher Jessica Lopez-Otalvaro, her husband, German, and their three children, Bianca, 12; Trinity, 10; and John, 8, left for Kentucky on Friday, Dec. 24, to help those affected by the Friday, Dec. 10, tornado, which took the lives of 58 people and left devastation throughout the area.

Lopez-Otalvaro shared that the timing reminded her family of a time when the community came together to help them. Three years ago, their house flooded while the family was away. Lopez-Otalvaro is grateful to all those who helped her family and wanted to “pay it forward.”

Additionally, according to Lopez-Otalvaro, “We went because we wanted to help others in need and also to teach our children the importance of serving others. We hoped that spending Christmas putting others first and giving rather than receiving would help show them that.”

Prior to leaving, Lopez-Otalvaro organized a collection at ALJ and in the larger Clark community for a variety of items, including food, toys and clothing. The family actually had to get a bigger trailer, given the amount of donations received.

Once in Kentucky, the family distributed the items door to door. They spoke with residents and heard their stories as well as felt their gratitude. They were also able to use monetary donations received to buy other items needed.

Lopez-Otalvaro continued, “It was a life-changing experience that brought us even closer as a family to spend Christmas helping others in their time of need. Everyone there was so incredibly grateful to the entire Clark community and beyond who helped make this possible.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski