ALJ students take part in work-based transition program

CLARK, NJ — Students in the work-based transition program at Arthur L. Johnson High School have had an incredible year working in the Clark community.

This program, for 18-21 year-olds, provides students with opportunities to learn real-world skills through job training.

Among the businesses in the Clark community that have hosted ALJ students in the program are Five Below, Holiday Inn, Applebee’s and Retro Fitness.

Program teacher Margo Rosenmeier said, “We are so grateful to the Clark business community for their participation in this program. Their partnership has provided our students with an on-the-job experience to learn the skills necessary for future employment and success.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski