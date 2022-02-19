ALJ senior honored for National Girls and Women in Sports Day

CLARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Tatum Dobbins of Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark joined with more than 140 female student-athletes from New Jersey’s high schools, colleges and universities in celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Tatum was nominated by her coaches for her accomplishments as an outstanding high school athlete in field hockey, winter track and field, and spring track and field.

Tatum’s career has been full of accolades:

• GPA challenge winner, fall athletic teams, grades 9, 10, 11, 12.

• First team all-state Group 1, grades 11, 12.

• First team all–North Jersey field hockey, grades 10, 11, 12.

• MAX Field Hockey regional player to watch, grade 12.

• New Jersey’s Top 100 senior field hockey players, grade 12.

• Third team all-state Group 1, grade 10.

• Four-year varsity gold letter winner, field hockey, 2018-2022.

• First team all–Union County field hockey, grades 10,11,12.

• First team all-conference field hockey, grades 10, 11, 12.

• Second team all–Union County field hockey, grade 9.

• Second team all-conference field hockey, grade 9.

• Varsity field hockey Most Valuable Player, grade 12.

• Varsity field hockey Best Offense award, grades 10 and 11.

• Varsity field hockey Rookie of the Year award, grade 9.

Tatum, who has been both homecoming queen and prom princess, is also very involved at ALJ, with Heroes and Cool Kids, as Blue Cru President and in many other activities.

NGWSD is recognized in all 50 states to honor the success of female athletes and recognize the struggle for equality for women in sports. The Outstanding Athlete Awards were presented to one individual from each high school, junior college, and college throughout the country.