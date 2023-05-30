ALJ music program receives accolades

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The Arthur L. Johnson High School music program, directed by ALJ teacher Erik Krebl and Carl H. Kumpf Middle School teacher Andrew Calo, has received numerous recognitions recently. Arthur L. Johnson High School’s jazz band attended Overbrook’s Yearly Jazz festival, where the ensemble received an Outstanding Band award and ALJ student Brian Morris won best soloist of the entire night, beating out 14 other schools and receiving a scholarship. The group’s rhythm section won best rhythm at Manchester High School during the Tournament Indoor Association Jazz Competition, beating seven other schools, along with Morris once again winning best soloist of the night. The jazz band also just placed third in region championships getting their highest score to date.

Arthur L. Johnson’s indoor percussion won first place at the Tournament Indoor Association Competition at Brick Township High School, as well as at Haddon Heights High School. It also successfully hosted a Tournament Indoor Association Competition at ALJ, welcoming 10 other schools’ music programs to compete. Most recently, at an event on Sunday, April 30, the indoor percussion and color guard placed first to be named region champions.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski