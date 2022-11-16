ALJ Marching Crusaders are MetLife champions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — In October, Arthur L. Johnson High School’s marching band performed at the Ludwig Musser Classic at MetLife Stadium.

Fifty-five bands of various sizes performed, and ALJ came home as Ludwig Open Group I class champions. ALJ music teacher Erik Krebl said, “Some of the best bands in the state were in attendance. I am extremely proud of the work the students, parents and my staff have done to achieve this monumental achievement, the first in our school’s history. So for the year 2022, the Marching Crusaders are MetLife champions.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski