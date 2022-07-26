ALJ junior receives Rensselaer scholarship worth $30K a year

CLARK, NJ — Timothy Ford, a junior at Arthur L. Johnson High School, recently earned the Rensselaer Medal, a Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute merit scholarship with a value of $30,000 per year for four years, should he apply and be accepted to RPI. The Rensselaer Medal is awarded to outstanding math and science students. Participating high schools can nominate only one junior each year for consideration.

According to RPI, a university based in Troy, N.Y., the medal was “first presented in 1916 with two purposes: to recognize the superlative academic achievement of young men and women, and to motivate students toward careers in science, engineering and technology.”

ALJ school counselor Molly Cusick said, “It is wonderful to see Tim recognized for his hard work with this prestigious award.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski