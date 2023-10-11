ALJ Italian teacher awarded $20,000 IACE grant

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School Italian teacher Alessandra Bonacchi was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Italian American Committee on Education Italian Language Center, with the supervision of the consulate general of Italy in New York. The grant, designed to promote the study of Italian, was reviewed by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the IACE Board of Directors. The grant will be used towards the enrichment of the Italian program at the high school. Bonacchi said, “The Italian program in Clark means a great deal to me and I was thrilled to learn our grant was approved.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski