ALJ HS senior is Heisman High School Scholarship school-level winner

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School senior Gianna Frino was recently named a school-level winner in the quest for a 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship, awarded by the Heisman Trophy Trust.

School winners continued on for the chance to become state winners, national finalists and national winners. State winners receive a $1,000 college scholarship, national finalists receive a $2,000 college scholarship and the male and female national winners will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship. Those winners were all announced in November.

To apply, students had to be graduating with the Class of 2023; have a cumulative weighted high school grade-point average of 3.0 — B average — or better; participate in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Games and/or the National Federation of State High School Associations; and be a leader in their school and community.

In the past 28 years, the program has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors and provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than $1 million to high school academic and athletic programs across the country.

The Heisman High School Scholarship program honors the nation’s most accomplished, community-minded high school senior athletes. By inviting male and female students from schools across the country to share their stories of leadership and impact, the program aims to inspire all students to harness their potential, push their limits and use their talents not only to advance their own futures, but to improve the communities and world around them.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski