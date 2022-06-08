ALJ honors its NJSIAA Scholar Athlete Award recipient for 2022

CLARK, NJ — On Sunday, May 15, one student-athlete from Arthur L. Johnson High School was designated as the recipient of the school’s New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Scholar Athlete Award. The state-run NJSIAA honors student-athletes at a statewide Scholar Athlete Luncheon. Throughout the years the luncheon has grown in size; hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship money have been given out at the event.

The Scholar Athlete Awards, which are presented to one student-athlete from each school in the state, celebrate not only the athletic successes of our high school athletes on the fields, courts and mats, but honors the countless hours that they spend in the classroom as well.

Arthur L. Johnson senior student-athlete Dominika Kosiek was honored as the recipient from Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark. Kosiek had a stellar career at Arthur L. Johnson High School, participating in soccer and basketball all four years of her high school career. As a senior, Kosiek accomplished many milestones, including leading her team in both scoring and rebounding, as well as being a stellar student throughout her time at Arthur L. Johnson High School.

“Dominika was an integral part of the success of our athletic programs at Arthur L. Johnson High School, allowing us to have success throughout her career on the fields and courts,” said Gus Kalikas, athletic director at Arthur L. Johnson High School. “More importantly, she has been a model student-athlete that did things the right way both in athletics and in the classroom. She is truly deserving of being named our recipient of the NJSIAA Scholar Athlete Award, and we wish her well as she embarks on her college career.”

Photo Courtesy of Gus Kalikas