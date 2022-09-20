ALJ girls soccer players make snack bags for community

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School girls soccer has participated in various projects over the last four years to give back to the community. In so doing, the players have worked together, building on leadership skills that go beyond the soccer field. For the 2022 preseason, new and returning soccer players worked within pods to collect items for and assemble snack bags for Elijah’s Promise Soup Kitchen in New Brunswick. Each grade level was assigned an item to collect. The student-athletes decorated paper snack bags with comforting and inspiring messages and illustrations, and filled them with the snacks. What made this event even more special was having future Crusaders — second- and third-grade girls soccer players from the Clark Soccer Club — assist.

The girls soccer players donated 150 snack bags to the organization.

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas