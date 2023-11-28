ALJ amazes with its presentation of ‘Marvin’s Room’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The Arthur L. Johnson Theatre Project presented Scott McPherson’s play, “Marvin’s Room,” in the ALJ High School auditorium. This dark comedy tells the story of two estranged sisters who come together after a 20-year separation and realize that there is nothing more important than family. The play made it to the silver screen in 1996 and starred Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The story revolves around Bessie, played by ALJ senior Isabel Cortese, who, while taking care of her ailing father and crazy aunt, becomes ill herself and must call on her sister, along with her sons, in the hopes of their being a match for a life-saving bone marrow transplant. Their reunion does not go smoothly and, in the midst of all the illness and chaos, comedy ensues.

Director Peter Nevargic said about his production, “Many of us have lived through the failing health of a loved one and, through the day-to-day grind of it, there also is a lot of laughter. That is the essence of ‘Marvin’s Room.’ Even in the bleakest of situations, sometimes you just gotta laugh!”

The cast was Bessie, played by Isabel Cortese; Lee, played by Maya Soares; Hank, played by Christopher Bacek; Ruth, played by Isabella Negrin; Dr. Wally, played by Jason Conrad; Charlie, played by Hunter Zawoysky; Bob, played by Brendan Ryan; Dr. Charlotte, played by Taylor Normann; and the retirement director, played by Mary Sikora.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski