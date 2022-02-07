ALJ alumnus meets up with the Boss

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson alumnus Zack Sandler, Class of 2016, recently met up with Bruce Springsteen at the Transparent Clinch Gallery in Asbury Park.

According to Sandler, who is a producer for Danny Clinch and the Transparent Clinch Gallery, “Springsteen walked straight to the stage, picked up a guitar and set the tone for a legendary hang. We walked around, looked at Danny’s photographs and shared some laughs. I told him I’d consider booking him to play at the gallery if we could agree on a door deal. He chuckled at the thought.”

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words — even that many would sell this moment short. Just another day in Asbury Park,” continued Sandler.

Even in his ALJ days, Sandler said, he knew he wanted to be involved in the music industry. He was very involved in the ALJ music program, where he developed his talent as a saxophone player. Following high school graduation, he attended Monmouth University’s Honors School, with a major in music industry and a minor in business management. Sandler’s thesis focused on music industry stage personas. That thesis currently resides in the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music on Monmouth’s campus.

In addition to working at the Transparent Clinch Gallery, Sandler has worked with Bon Jovi, Steven Van Zandt, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, the Sea.Hear.Now Festival and more. Sandler plays saxophone and guitar with Asbury Park rock band Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son.

Photo Courtesy of Danny Clinch