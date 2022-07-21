AL J students take part in shared-time program

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School students have the opportunity to participate in the Union County Career and Technical Institute’s shared-time program for 10th- through 12th-grade students on a part-time basis. UCCTI offers a variety of shared-time opportunities for students interested in a vocational-technical curriculum. The program provides students with an opportunity to learn valuable skills and gain real-world experience in a trade program while completing their high school graduation requirements.

Students can take courses in welding technology, culinary arts and hospitality, allied health and automotive technology, to name a few. Some programs, such as cosmetology, are three-year programs, while others, such as criminal justice, masonry and commercial art, are two-year programs.

Recently, 12th-grade students in the cosmetology program have had the opportunity to work part-time in salons or other related businesses to improve their techniques, utilize their knowledge and gain experience in the field.

The Union County Vocational-Technical Adult School also offers an array of postsecondary programs for graduating seniors at ALJ, including automotive technology, cosmetology, electrical technology and HVAC/plumbing.