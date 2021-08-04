Mayor swears in new officers to the Clark Police Department

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Mayor Salvatore Bonaccorso welcomed four new members to the Clark Police Department during the Clark Town Council meeting on Monday, July 19. Officers Steven Alleman, Kevin Chan, Giovannina Prisco and the latest recruit, Cassandra Kinney, took their oath in front of family and friends.

“It is my hope that each of these officers has a safe and enjoyable career in Clark,” said Bonaccorso. “This town supports our police, and I know these new officers will appreciate getting to know the residents and business owners they meet along the way.”

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee