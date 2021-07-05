Clark UNICO board hosts its annual installation dinner

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Clark UNICO had its annual installation dinner, which included some special honors to members of the chapter and the presentation of six scholarships and the Brian Piccolo Award.

Chapter President Joe Arancio was sworn in for a new term by national President Dr. Frank DeFrank. The remainder of the Clark UNICO board was sworn in by national Executive Vice President Steve Polanero.

A special honor went to UNICO member Henry Varriano, who received a lifetime achievement award.

This year’s Brian Piccolo Award winners were Joe Greenbush and Lauren Veltre.

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee