ALJHS senior honored as 2020-2021 outstanding female athlete

CLARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Lauren Veltre of Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark joined with more than 140 female student-athletes from New Jersey’s high schools, colleges and universities for a virtual celebration for National Girls and Women in Sports Day. This is one of the largest events in the state that recognizes women’s athletics. Veltre was nominated by her coaches for her accomplishments as an outstanding high school soccer player.

Title IX was passed in 1972 with the result of increased opportunities for women and girls in athletics as well as many other arenas. Since Title IX, the number of female student-athletes has greatly increased. In recent years, the number of females participating in New Jersey high school sports was more than 120,000, compared to 57,789 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association in 1982. The number continues to grow each year.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day is recognized in all 50 states to honor the success of female athletes and recognize the struggle for equality for women in sports. The Outstanding Athlete Awards were presented to one individual from each high school, junior college and college in attendance.