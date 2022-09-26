28 ALJ students recognized by College Board as AP Scholars

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School has announced that 28 of its students have been recognized by the College Board as AP Scholars. AP Scholars are high school students who have demonstrated exemplary college-level achievement through AP courses and exams.

Seventeen students have been noted as AP Scholars for receiving a score of 3 or better on three or more AP exams.

Five students have been recognized as AP Scholars With Honor for receiving an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or better on four or more of these exams.

ALJ has five AP Scholars With Distinction, meaning they received an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or better on five or more of these exams.

Six of the scholars referenced above also earned the AP Capstone Diploma, achieving scores of 3 or better in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP exams of their choosing.

Two students, one of the scholars referenced above and an additional scholar, also earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate, receiving a score of 3 or better in AP Seminar and AP Research.

“These recipients are deserving of immense congratulations for demonstrating their ability to be successful with college-level work while still in high school. They make ALJ and our district as a whole proud,” said Superintendent Edward Grande.

The AP Capstone Diploma program helps students develop the critical thinking, research, collaboration and presentation skills that are critical for academic success. Unlike traditional AP subject exams with a single end-of-year assessment, AP Seminar and AP Research assessments are project based and evaluate skills mastery through group projects, presentations and individual essays completed throughout the year. Instead of focusing on one specific academic discipline, AP Seminar and AP Research are interdisciplinary: Students are empowered to create research projects based on topics of personal interest. Students are assessed on the critical thinking, research, collaboration, time management and presentation skills needed to complete their projects.

The College Board Advanced Placement Program gives students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school. Among the benefits of scoring a 3 or better on an AP exam are the possibility of earning college credit, advanced placement or both, saving a student time and money.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski