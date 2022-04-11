18 students are inducted into National Honor Society

CLARK, NJ — The Arthur L. Johnson High School chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 18 students in a candle-lighting ceremony at the Gran Centurions on Tuesday, March 8. NHS member Shannon Heaning opened the ceremony with the national anthem.

Alexis Brede, NHS president, led the night with opening remarks. The candle-lighting ceremony was completed by NHS members Alexis Brede, Julia Steiner, Christopher Warnick and Dominika Kosiek. Each current member discussed the meaning of the “pillars” of scholarship, leadership, service and character and their role in the life of an NHS member.

Superintendent of Schools Edward Grande and Arthur L. Johnson Principal Jennifer Feeley spoke, congratulating the students on their accomplishments and encouraging them to be active members of their school and larger communities.

New inductees took a pledge led by Kosiek and received certificates. NHS member Jacob Mallick issued a challenge to students to “explore the unexplored.”

NHS member Grace Cassidy then recognized Michael Charatan, ALJ mathematics teacher. Every year, a staff member is recognized for their dedication to student learning. Cassidy spoke about the impact Charatan has had on his students both in and out of the classroom.

During the ceremony, students were also asked to give a carnation to someone who supported them throughout their lives.

The evening closed with “Words of Inspiration” from member Aidan Ford, who challenged students to leave this world a better place.

The evening was attended by parents, teachers, administrators and Board of Education members.

The 18 new inductees join eight existing members.

The inductees are Danae Arbelo-Alexiou, Phillip Brennan, Joseph Carney, Alessia Couzzi, Maria Dante, Samantha Domenick, Timothy Ford, Joseph Garbowski, Fatima Hijazi, Nicole Lenkiewicz, Jillian Olear, Julia Ranski, Lauren Roland, Sarah Scepkowski, Caitlyn Schaefer, Jon Spricigo, Grace Warnick and Madelyn Yanni.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski