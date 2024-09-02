Clark Youth Football Summer Clinic hosted

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Aug. 21, Clark Youth Football hosted its Clark Youth Football Summer Clinic.

The night brought together all members of Clark Youth Football – third through eighth grade – and the coaches and student athletes of Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader Football, as they trained and ran through drills organized by the varsity football team at Arthur L. Johnson High School.

The evening culminated with Arthur L. Johnson’s varsity head football coach, Anthony DelConte, delivering a message to the boys.

“It was a true privilege having the members of Clark Youth Football attend today’s event,” said DelConte. “Having our current Crusaders talk to our future Crusaders was an awesome experience and I look forward to all of our programs having tremendous success this upcoming fall season.”

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas