Clark Youth Crusader Football hosts banquet

CLARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Clark Crusader Youth Football hosted its annual post-season awards banquet. Gus Kalikas, president of Crusader Youth Football, presided over the event, as all athletes were honored for their contributions to Crusader Youth Football. All athletes received awards for their accomplishments this past season. The night culminated with the showing of the 2024 Crusader Youth Football Team’s highlights. It was a wonderful evening to celebrate both past and present Crusaders and to continue to keep the tradition of Crusader Football alive and well.

Fall 2025 registration will open soon.

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas