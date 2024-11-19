Clark UNICO hosts successful 17th annual Feast during Columbus Day weekend

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Clark UNICO celebrated its 17th annual Feast during Columbus Day weekend, drawing thousands of attendees to enjoy food, rides, games and live music. The four-day event was a tremendous success, with guests coming together to celebrate and experience a variety of entertainment and culinary offerings.

Special guests included UNICO National President Anthony Bengivenga and past presidents Anne Walco and Ralph Contini, among the many who enjoyed the festivities. Clark UNICO President Joe Arancio served as the event’s chairperson, leading a dedicated team of volunteers, including committee members 1st Vice President Ralph Bernardo, secretary Fran Parisi, treasurer Henry Trani and members Anna Pace, 2nd Vice President Mark Conforti, Vinnie LaBarbera, John DeMarco, Toni Manto, Bill Smith, Val Trani, Sergeant at Arms Steve Romana and Amelia Romano.

“We are incredibly grateful to all the volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the four days to make this event possible,” said Arancio. “Their commitment, alongside the support from Mayor (Sal) Bonaccorso and the Township Council, who allowed us to host the feast on the municipal grounds, was instrumental in making this year’s feast a success.”

Photos Courtesy of Ralph Bernardo