Clark teachers honored at 2024 Union County Teacher Recognition Breakfast

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School English teacher Joy Donaldson, Carl H. Kumpf Middle School mathematics teacher Lauren Fernandes, Frank K. Hehnly Elementary School special education teacher Kayla Rodrigues, Valley Road Elementary School physical education/health teacher Christopher Raguseo and Clark Preschool Annex teacher Erin Van De Water were honored at the 2024 Teacher Recognition Breakfast sponsored by the Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable. The Clark educators were selected as Educators of the Year from their schools. The teachers and Superintendent Edward Grande attended the event on May 28th at Kean University. Other Union County schools were also in attendance.

The teachers were recognized for their outstanding achievement and presented with certificates.

Grande said, “It was a pleasure getting to see not only our honorees from Clark but those from throughout our county recognized. Their work with their students is most noteworthy and commendable.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski