Clark resident chosen as 2025 Bloomfield Educational Foundation Educator of the Year

CLARK, NJ — Joseph Fleres, assistant superintendent of Bloomfield Public School District, has been chosen as the 2025 Bloomfield Educational Foundation Educator of the Year.

“We are pleased to recognize the exceptional service that Joseph Fleres has shown, with our prestigious Educator of the Year award,” said Terry Mullane, chairperson of The Bloomfield Educational Foundation. “His steadfast leadership, before, during and after the pandemic, has provided all students with the tools they need to succeed, teachers with support, and creative problem-solving techniques and parents with an administrator who understands the dynamics of the classroom, having experienced these firsthand as a teacher, vice principal, principal, elementary education director and now assistant superintendent.”

Fleres will be honored at the BEF Annual Gala, scheduled for Wednesday, April 30, from 6 to 10 p.m.. at Nanina’s in the Park, located in Belleville. Reservations to attend this event can be made at www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org.

Fleres began his career with the district in 2003 as a sixth-grade teacher at Demarest School. He then transitioned into school leadership, serving for just over a year as the vice principal of Prospect Park Elementary School. Returning to Bloomfield, he served for five years as the principal of Brookdale Elementary School.

Following his time at Brookdale, Fleres became the director of elementary education. For the past six years, he has served as assistant superintendent, bringing a dynamic and solutions-oriented approach to this leadership role.

A graduate of The College of New Jersey, Fleres has an undergraduate degree from there and a master’s degree from Caldwell University. He is a sought-after presenter at local, county, state and national conferences, as well as at local universities, according to a press release from the foundation.

His presentations cover a range of topics, including educational leadership, the development of truly inclusive special education environments, and the effective integration of technology in the classroom. His expertise in these areas makes him a valuable resource for educators seeking to enhance their professional practice and improve student outcomes, the release said.

A resident of Clark, Fleres has a wife, Donna, and a daughter, Molly, 11, and son, Dominic, 7.

The Bloomfield Education Foundation was founded in 1999 and has raised more than $2.7 million and supported the district with more than $2.1 million in teacher and district-wide grants and scholarships.

For more information or if you would like to be involved in the organization as a board member or volunteer, email [email protected].

