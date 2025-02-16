Clark Recreation announces 2024 Volunteer Resident of the Year Award

CLARK, NJ — Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo presented the 2024 Volunteer Resident of the Year Award at the Clark Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, recognizing an outstanding individual who has dedicated countless hours to supporting the community.

“So many residents offer their services and volunteer their time to help the recreation department throughout the year,” said Bernardo. “We are deeply appreciative of all the parents who coach teams, hold classes, assist with major events, and step up whenever we need help. While there’s little we can do to fully express our gratitude, we take this opportunity to publicly acknowledge and thank those who go above and beyond.”

This year’s honoree, Kim Baglieri, embodies the spirit of volunteerism. Since moving to Clark 24 years ago, Baglieri has consistently supported the Recreation Department, UNICO and the township at large. Her dedication shines through her involvement in the setup and cleanup of beloved community events, including the Tree Lighting, Trunk-or-Treat, Easter Egg Hunt and the UNICO Italian Feast, to name just a few.

“Kim’s unselfish contributions and tireless efforts make her an invaluable part of our community,” Bernardo added. “We congratulate her and extend our heartfelt thanks for her unwavering commitment to making Clark a better place.”

Clark Recreation is proud to celebrate the contributions of volunteers such as Baglieri and looks forward to continuing its mission of fostering a vibrant and engaged community.

Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee