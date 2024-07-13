Claire Johnson ’24: A view from both sides of the camera lens

CRANFORD — For graduating senior Claire Johnson, her years at William Paterson University can be chronicled in photos.

An art major graduating summa cum laude, Johnson started as a freshman at William Paterson in 2020, when all courses were online because of COVID-19. The Cranford native subsequently describes her early days of college as lonely. But all that quickly changed during her sophomore year when she started an on-campus job as a student photographer for the university’s Marketing and Public Relations Department.

“It completely changed my college experience,” said Johnson, who describes herself as shy during high school. “Working as a photographer on campus got me out of my shell and gave me a lot of confidence. I know so many more people than I ever would have expected and it made me feel so much more comfortable here.”

In the past few years, Johnson has captured a multitude of images depicting life at William Paterson, working with departments from all over campus and photographing events, people and places — from Common Hour activities to WP jazz students performing at Dizzy’s Jazz Club in New York City to musician Colin Hay at Shea Center, among many others. Her photos have graced the University website, as well as its social media pages and promotional materials.

With the encouragement of her art professor, Robin Schwartz, Johnson also took the opportunity to showcase her photography skills for her Honors College thesis in the independent track, creating a photo book of images from Governors Island, a 172-acre island in New York Harbor that includes a park, dozens of historic buildings, and educational and cultural facilities.

Johnson first began visiting the island in 2012 with her father, who is now a vice president of the Trust for Governors Island, and later did a horticultural internship there during high school.

The 32-page photo book, called “Governor’s Island: Inside and Out,” reflects Johnson’s personal history and perspectives on the island as she has seen it grow and change through the years.

Her photographs chronicle both the natural beauty of the island as well as the insides and outsides of abandoned buildings and spaces that she found “beautiful in an empty way.”