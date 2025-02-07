​​City invites residents to celebrate Black History Month with diverse and memorable events

RAHWAY, NJ — The city of Rahway is hosting a series of events in February to celebrate Black history, culture and contributions. Residents and neighbors are invited to join these special programs honoring Black History Month, which will showcase the legacies of Blacks through art, education and music. Organized by Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. and the Social Justice Commission, these events are free and open to the public, offering meaningful experiences for everyone.

“Black History Month is a time to honor African American achievements and reflect on their profound impact on our community and beyond,” said Giacobbe. “I’m thrilled that such significant and high-profile events are taking place right here in Rahway.

“These celebrations not only provide an opportunity to honor and remember, but also to educate and inspire our neighbors, youth, and all who attend. I urge residents and visitors alike to join us in February for these meaningful events.”

Event Details:

• Opening reception, Friday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m., at The Gallery Space, 1670 Irving St. Soar with the stories of African Americans in aviation history at the Black Wings exhibit,

running from Feb. 7 through June 30. This extraordinary display, presented in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibit Service, celebrates the remarkable achievements and resilience of African American aviators. With special spotlights on transformative individuals, this exhibit is truly groundbreaking.

• Celebrating Union County Black History Seminar and Lunch, Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 11:30 a.m., at Rahway Senior Center, 1306 Esterbrook Ave. Sign up at the Rahway Senior Center. Enjoy an engaging seminar presented by John Prescott of the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs. Learn about important local Black history while enjoying lunch.

• Prime Time Music Series: Bradford Hayes Live Performance, Friday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m., at Rahway Senior Center, 1306 Esterbrook Ave. Reservations are required. Two tickets per household. Visit https://www.cityofrahway.org/523/Black-History-Month. End the month on a high note with a live performance by acclaimed saxophonist Bradford Hayes. Enjoy an evening of soulful music in an intimate setting.

A celebration of unity and culture

The city of Rahway’s Black History Month events reflect a deep commitment to diversity, inclusion and education. These celebrations aim to honor the past while inspiring future generations to continue breaking barriers and building a stronger, united community.

Don’t miss the opportunity to participate – join in making this February memorable for all. For more information, visit https://www.cityofrahway.org/523/Black-History-Month.